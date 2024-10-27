Raashii Khanna on ‘The Sabarmati Report’: “You’ll see what I stand for through my films”

Rising pan-India star Raashii Khanna recently shed light on her latest project, ‘The Sabarmati Report’, during an engaging event.

The film has garnered attention not only for its powerful storyline but also for the strong convictions that Khanna brings to her role. As she discussed her motivations for taking on this project, it became clear that for her, acting goes beyond entertainment—it’s about representing truth and history.

When asked about her choice to star in ‘The Sabarmati Report’, Khanna emphasized the distinction between her personal beliefs and her professional choices. “Me as a person is different from me as an actor,” she explained. “When I have the chance to showcase the truth that has influenced our history, I feel compelled to be at the forefront.”

Raashii Khanna admitted that choosing to portray a journalist investigating the events surrounding the Sabarmati Express incident was not a decision made lightly. “I got my facts right. It wasn’t an easy decision, and I wanted to understand what happened,” she noted.

“Becoming part of something so important, like Sabarmati, resonated with me.” She expressed confidence that her choices as an actress reflect her values, stating, “You will see what I stand for from the films that I do.”

The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, explores the harrowing events of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat, and highlights the journalist’s quest for truth amidst chaos. With the teaser already stirring interest, Khanna shared that viewers can expect a powerful message that addresses the social responsibilities of actors.

“We cannot just play roles without considering the impact on our audience,” she asserted. “Our team has dedicated years to present a narrative that showcases the truth.”

‘The Sabarmati Report’, co-starring Vikrant Massey, is going to release in theaters on November 15, 2024. In addition to this film, Khanna will reunite with Massey in another project titled ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, and she also has a Telugu film, ‘Telusu Kada’, in the pipeline.