Arjun Kapoor urges paparazzi to quit tobacco at Mumbai Airport

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made headlines on Saturday afternoon when he was spotted at Mumbai airport. While his appearance grabbed attention, it was his candid conversation with the paparazzi that truly stood out.

As Arjun walked towards the gate, one of the photographers asked him for a picture. Instead of just posing for the camera, the actor took a moment to address a concern. He noticed one of the shutterbugs chewing tobacco and immediately spoke up. “Pehle tobacco khana band karo tum,” Arjun said.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, ‘Singham Again’. This cop drama has turned out to be a major milestone in Arjun’s career, marking a triumphant return to the box office after a few challenging years.

His earlier films, like ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Bhoot Police’, did not resonate well with audiences, and Arjun had to endure online trolling due to their underperformance.

However, ‘Singham Again’ has silenced the critics and brought Arjun back into the spotlight with a stellar performance.

In a recent interview, Arjun opened up about the tough period he went through before ‘Singham Again’ hit the screens. “The industry has always supported me, even when my films didn’t succeed. People didn’t question my abilities as an actor, but sometimes my choices weren’t right, or the execution didn’t click. It wasn’t that I lacked potential,” he reflected.

Arjun acknowledged the doubts that creep in when failures stack up, especially in an era where negativity spreads fast. Yet, he remained steadfast, believing in his work and his audience’s support. “I started my career with a hit, and the audience understood me. I never lost faith in them, and I knew that if I worked hard, success would follow. That’s what happened with ‘Singham Again’.”

Grateful for the opportunity, Arjun thanked director Rohit Shetty for trusting him with a pivotal role in the popular ‘Singham’ franchise. In the film, Arjun plays the antagonist, Danger Lanka, a role that has earned him praise for his powerful performance.