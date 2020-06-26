Actor Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 35th birthday on Friday. On his special day, his family and friends are flooding the Namaste England actor with heartwarming posts and wishes. This year, due to the pandemic, celebrations have been a low key affair. However, being the new normal, virtual celebrations have already kickstarted.

Sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a couple of pictures from their toddler days on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday.” In the pictures, one can see Sonam along with Arjun playing together and posing for the shutterbugs. In one of the pictures, li’l Arjun, with his tonsured head, has a serious look on his face, while Sonam flaunts a beaming smile to the camera.

Meanwhile, sister Anshula also penned a heartfelt note on his special day. Sharing a beautiful picture with her brother, Anshula began writing, “ Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth.”

She went on to say how blessed she is to have Arjun in her life. “Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me.”

Speaking about their late mom Mona Kapoor, Anshula wrote, “You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. You’ve given me everything under the stars – even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve – and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it.” Adding, “YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love.”

There’s no denying that Arjun Kapoor shares a strong bond with sisters Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor and their goofy comments and famjam pictures are proof of that.