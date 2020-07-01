Amidst the novel Coronavirus scare, researchers in China have discovered a new strain of swine flu that is capable of triggering a pandemic. Named G4, it is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009. Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who contracted a version of the swine flu in 2015, has reacted to the news.

On Tuesday, Sonam took to her Instagram stories and wrote that she wishes this development isn’t true.

“I’ve had a version of the swine flu…I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve gone through. I hope this isn’t true,” she wrote, attaching a BBC news story.

According to a study published on Monday in the US science journal PNAS, the virus possesses “all the essential hallmarks of being highly adapted to infect humans.”

For the unversed, Sonam contracted the virus in 2015 when she was about to begin the shoot of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo in Gujarat. She was airlifted to Mumbai as soon as she complained of mild fever, cough and cold.

The actress reportedly contracted the disease from her trainer.