Arjun Kapoor reveals mild depression and Hashimoto’s disease diagnosis

Arjun Kapoor is recently basking in the success and praises for his role in ‘Singham Again.’ His smashing performance comes after a string of flops including ‘Kuttey,’ ‘The Lady Killer,’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns.’ Recently, the actor got candid in an interview and delved deep into suffering from mild depression and Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disease. Moreover, he reveals that he was going through his worst when he signed ‘Singham Again.’

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter about singing ‘Singham Again’ the actor revealed, “When I signed this film, I was going through the worst phase of my life. Personally, professionally, emotionally, mentally and physically. I did not know whether I was depressed or not, I just knew something was not working. I was procrastinating a lot, I stopped enjoying watching films and I only know that. So, for me, my life was films. And then it reached a point where I think I self-imploded. I was not a happy person. And the fire within me diminished.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



When probed about how he came to terms with his depression during the filming, he revealed seeking therapy. The ‘Gunday’ actor replied, “You will have moments of self-doubt in any profession and you fight through it. When films don’t pan out, those moments become days, then months and then years. You start doubting yourself, the negative always sounds louder. Moreover, being a fat kid creates a lot of mental trauma for years and you don’t realise that. Your equation with food and taking care of yourself.”

Revealing his coping mechanism, he added, “So, when I went through this phase, I started seeking therapy. I have been somebody who has taken responsibility and I don’t go and talk to people about it. I tried to deal with it the best way I could. The depression and therapy part started happening last year. This last one year was more personal than professional. I just knew something wasn’t working. I had even stopped enjoying watching films. My life was films and suddenly I started watching other people’s work and thought to myself, ‘Will I be able to or will I get a chance?’”

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor gets real about loneliness and breakup with Malaika Arora

As the conversation progressed, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his diagnosis of Hashimoto’s disease. “I have something called Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis. It’s an extension of having a thyroid issue. Your antibodies fight against you. It’s almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes into stress. The stress mode is when your antibodies believe something is wrong, and it goes into action. The more relaxed I am, the better I look — which is ironic because, in this profession, you’re not really relaxed.”

Arjun’s latest flick, ‘Singham Again’ led by Ajay Devgn released on November 1. The title boasts an ensemble cast including Arjun, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.