Arjun Kapoor gets real about loneliness and breakup with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor is currently revelling in the success of ‘Singham Again’ and is busy attracting praise for his commendable performance. Recently, in a Diwali bash, the actor announced he is single, confirming his breakup with Malaika Arora. Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor gets candid about excruciating loneliness following his mother, Mona Shourie’s death in 2012. Moreover, he talked about his breakup with Malaika without spilling any details.

When probed if he felt the same loneliness following his breakup, Arjun reiterated that it was 2014. During the years, he was coping with his mother’s death and his sister Anshula Kapoor’s moving to pursue education. “I think that was 2014, and I was dealing with my mom’s loss, and my sister was in Delhi, so the house was empty. This was also the time I was becoming a star and was getting all the attention, but not the attention I wanted in my personal life. Then, my personal life became balanced, irrespective of how work went.”

He added, “I think today, like I say this, I needed to just take care of myself. Being selfish is looked at slightly in the wrong way, but I guess it’s not selfish. It’s just I was not okay because of other things. It was not the loneliness or me being alone, it was just- a lot that’s happened in my life.”

Talking about relationships, the ‘Gunday’ actor stated that one needs to be self-content and not project their loneliness on others. “Relationships fulfill you but if you’re not okay, you need to figure that out. You can’t project that on a relationship or other people. It’s every day (that) you figure stuff out. I always say that every day you wake up (you need to note) the new things you need to work on — whether you are in a relationship or otherwise.”

Addressing his breakup with Malaika, Arjun said, “It’s very tricky to speak about it and know. Because I think I’ve got to respect the way things have been. I don’t like to go into details for that reason. But I will never ever crisscross the two things.” He iterated that his past issues have no correlation to where he is today.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018. According to reports, they parted ways amicably after several years together.