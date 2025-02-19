Arjun Kapoor joins ‘No Entry 2’—Get ready for a comedy explosion

Arjun Kapoor, who last appeared in an action-packed role in Singham Again, is all ready to return to the comedy genre with ‘No Entry 2’ and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Kapoor will reunite with filmmaker Anees Bazmee for ‘No Entry 2’, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit ‘No Entry’. This time, he will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Speaking about his excitement, Arjun said, “Comedy is a genre that we all love as an audience. If you can make people laugh, there’s no better feeling. I have done action, drama, and comedy before. Having already worked with Anees bhai in Mubarakan, I’m thrilled to collaborate with him again. Hopefully, the project will kick off soon!”

Bazmee’s ‘No Entry’ was a box-office sensation in 2005, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, along with Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Esha Deol.

The film followed the chaotic lives of three married men caught in a web of lies and extramarital affairs, making it one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy films.

Apart from ‘No Entry 2’, Arjun Kapoor is also gearing up for Mere Husband Ki Biwi, a rom-com featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, presents an amusing love triangle.

Mudassar Aziz, known for films like Khel Khel Mein and Pati Patni Aur Woh, took inspiration for the title from a Marathi show. The film also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor.

During promotions, Rakul Preet praised Harsh Gujral for his dedication to mastering a complicated hook step for the song Ikk Vaari. She recalled how he recorded the steps during rehearsals, practiced them overnight, and performed flawlessly the next day on set.

Arjun also spoke about his inclination toward grand historical films. After watching the trailer of Chhaava, he expressed his desire to take on larger-than-life roles in epic period dramas.

Mudassar Aziz described Mere Husband Ki Biwi as a lighthearted entertainer that explores the quirks of romantic relationships. He emphasized his love for films that bring people together, make them laugh, and leave a lasting impression. He believes this film will do just that.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is set to release in theatres on February 21.