Arjun Kapoor reveals his ‘biggest gamble’ in life; had no backup in case ‘Ishaqzaade’ failed

After a few consecutive box office duds like ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Lady Killer,’ Arjun Kapoor recently made a roaring comeback with ‘Singham Again.’ In the film, the actor played the prime antagonist Danger Lanka and stole the film with his blood-churning performance. The actor has been receiving widespread acclaim for his role from both viewers and critics alike. In a recent interview, Arjun looked at his Bollywood journey in retrospect. He revealed flunking 11th grade and quitting school to join B-town. Talking about the risk involved, he contemplated how things would have played out if ‘Ishaqzaade’ failed.

In his conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun said, “I was in NM (Narsee Monjee) in Bombay, I had flunked 11th standard. I have had the luxury to do that, my family allowed me to go through with that choice. It is very tough for any parent to allow their child to not continue educating. But I was very vehemently clear that I wanted to be a part of the film profession. I thought I would only assist in Kal Ho Na Ho and go back home but I never went.”

Reminiscing about his debut film, ‘Ishaqzaade,’ Arjun Kapoor said, “My mom had passed away 45 days before Ishaqzaade. I was completely numb during promotions and was only distracting myself. I went to a theatre and saw the audience’s reaction. They were whistling on Chokra Jawaan. It meant a lot to me. That day it sunk in that this could be the rest of my life.”

“A lot of people don’t realise but if Ishaqzaade wouldn’t have worked, then I was actually in a situation where I would have had to live with regret that I didn’t have educational qualifications to rely on. One Friday can decide what your life will be, so that Friday changed my whole life professionally, emotionally, and personally. I feel my mom blessed that day. I took a risk to not educate myself but I don’t think I would agree with today if I go back in time. It is the biggest gamble I made.”

Arjun Kapoor’s latest is ‘Singham Again’ with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in key roles. The film is currently running in theatres and has racked up over 200 crores, domestically.