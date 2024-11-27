Arjun Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt faced criticism for her casting in ‘2 States’

Over the years, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s adaptation film ‘2 States’ has garnered a fandom of its own. During the announcement, several netizens had aprrehensions about Alia’s casting. A segment of the internet questioned Alia casting for the role of a Tamilian girl, Ananya Swaminathan. The makers announced the 2014 film based on Chetan Bhagat’s eponymous novel just after Alia Bhatt debuted with ‘Student of the Year’ and was yet to prove her mettle. In a recent, interview, Arjun Kapoor reveals how the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress dealt with the backlash.

Speaking with Mashable, he revealed, “There was absolute disdain and hatred against Alia on social media when she signed 2 States. It was because they said she didn’t look like a South Indian and her previous film Student Of The Year hadn’t given her that kind of recognition that was needed to play that role, which was already established at that point because many people had read the book.”

Moreover, the ‘Singham Again’ actor revealed that several other actresses contested for the role. He said that other visually relevant big names were also in run for the role. “But Alia just kept her head down and worked. I never heard her complain about anything on the set. She did an audition; she did a photoshoot and that was the day they decided that she is the right choice for the role.”

Notably, Alia shot her breakthrough film, Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Highway’ along with ‘2 States.’ The title which hit theatres before ‘2 States’ played a catalyst in altering the public perception of Alia. The film proved pivotal in her career and garnered her widespread critical acclaim and laurels. Reflecting on this, Arjun said, “She shot Highway and 2 States at the same time. Highway released just before 2 States and the world’s opinion of Alia Bhatt changed completely and in just one Friday.”

Following the release of the adaption film, Alia Bhatt recieved praise for her nuanced role. The film also proved to be a box-office success. Apart from Alia and Arjun, the title also starred Ronit Roy, Amrita Singh, and Revathy with Abhishek Verman at the helm.