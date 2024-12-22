Arjun Kapoor on how losing his mother and Sridevi strengthened sisterly bonds

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared heartfelt insights about his evolving relationship with his sisters during an interview with Raj Shamani.

Reflecting on the deep connection he shares with his sister Anshula Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Arjun revealed that their bond grew stronger after the passing of Janhvi and Khushi’s mother, actress Sridevi, in 2018.

Arjun explained that he could empathize with their grief, having experienced the loss of his own mother, Mona Kapoor, in 2012. “We were at our lowest,” he said, recalling the emotional toll on their family. “Me and Anshula had been through something similar, and then Janhvi and Khushi were going through something we wouldn’t wish on our worst enemies. It brought us together in vulnerability.”

For those unfamiliar, Arjun and Anshula are the children of producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Kapoor.

After their parents’ separation, Boney married Sridevi, with whom he had Janhvi and Khushi. The loss of his mother was a significant turning point in Arjun’s life, leaving a void he thought would never be filled.

However, his sisters have become a source of comfort and strength. “I feel the most myself with my sisters,” Arjun shared. “With Janhvi, I’ve had conversations I never even dared to have with myself. She’s incredibly wise and understanding. Anshula, on the other hand, has been my rock. Even when I don’t say much, she just sits with me, and I naturally open up.”

Arjun also acknowledged that not having his mother around for long has shaped his outlook on relationships. He cherishes the emotional support his sisters provide and values the candid conversations they share. “They make a serious difference in my life,” he added.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, alongside Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor. He is now gearing up for ‘No Entry 2’, where he will star alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.