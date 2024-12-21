Arjun Kapoor on his ‘impulse’ decision to stay by Malaika Arora’s side when her father died

During Malaika Arora’s tough times when her father passed away, Arjun Kapoor was there by her side. Even though their relationship had ended, the actor felt it was the right thing to do. Arjun wanted to honour the emotional bond between them. Opening up about it, the actor iterated the influence of his personal struggles on his relationships. Since Arjun has seen his fair share of emotional turbulences in his filial life, the actor feels that relationships don’t last. He cited his parents’ separation and his mother’s death as factors that have shaped his views.

During his appearance at Raj Shamani’s podcast, Arjun delved deep into his purview of relationships. The ‘Singham Again’ actor noted that he feels that one can never know if the right person will turn out to be wrong in the end. When probed about the reason for being there for Malaika during her tough time, he cited his impulse when his father’s wife, Sridevi, died suddenly in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



He said, “When what happened with Dad and Khushi-Janhvi, there was an impulse. And in this case, also, there was an instinct and impulse. If I’ve formed an emotional bond with somebody, I would always like to believe that I will be there regardless of the good and the bad. If I’m invited for the good, I will be there. And if I’m needed for the bad, I will be there. I’m not somebody who has a lot of friends, I’m not doing this for all and sundry. If that person doesn’t want me there, I’ll maintain a distance, as I have in the past.”

Arjun Kapoor added, “Today, the media and the industry have changed also. When I made my debut, and when I was growing up, there were a lot of things that were clandestine, and for the right reasons. It’s one thing to have gossip, but the moment you confirm things now, there is a culture of wanting to know everything. Nowadays, you can’t just go to a restaurant without being ‘spotted’. Everyone has a phone, forget the paps.”

Also Read: Abundantia Entertainment 2025 lineup: Action, horror and unforgettable drama

During the conversation, the actor also talked about how it is better to go public with relationships. He emphasised that secret rendezvous stirs gossip. “It cheapens the relationship. It makes sense to be forthright about your partner in a dignified manner… I’m a private person. It took me a while to come on social media. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar forced me to come on social media after 2 States.”

On the work front, Arjun’s last was Rohit Shetty’s ensemble film, ‘Singham Again.’ Apart from him, the film aslo starred Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff also had key roles.