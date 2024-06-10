Mirzapur 3 tease: Vijay Varma hints at release date announcement

Vijay Varma, the multi-talented actor known for his dynamic performances, has once again captured the attention of his fans. This time, it’s all about the highly anticipated season 3 of ‘Mirzapur’, a series that has garnered a massive following since its debut.

In a recent video posted on his social media, Vijay hinted at an imminent announcement regarding ‘Mirzapur 3′. The video, which quickly went viral, has left fans buzzing with excitement and speculation. In his trademark style, Vijay addressed the viewers’ impatience, saying, “Kaan se peep nikal gaya (I’m fed up),” reflecting the collective anticipation for the show’s return.

He then teased, “Kya, yakeen nahi ho raha? Aao ek-do din mein proof dete hai,” suggesting that fans won’t have to wait much longer for concrete news. With his charismatic smile, Vijay signed off with a playful “Bujhe?” leaving everyone eagerly awaiting the promised update.

For those who may not be familiar, Vijay Varma’s roles in ‘Mirzapur’ are nothing short of iconic. He portrays the complex characters of twin brothers Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi, sons of the formidable Dadda Tyagi, played by Lilliput. His performance has been a highlight of the series, earning him widespread acclaim.

Apart from ‘Mirzapur’, Vijay’s impressive resume includes roles in films like ‘IC81 – The Khandahar Hijack’, ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, and ‘Matka King’. Each project showcases his versatility and dedication to his craft.

‘Mirzapur’, an action-packed crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video, was created by Karan Anshuman, who co-wrote the series with Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna. The show, directed in its first season by Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh, with Mihit Desai taking over for the second season, is produced by Rithesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The narrative revolves around the powerful and ruthless Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, played by the brilliant Pankaj Tripathi. Set in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, the series explores the dark underbelly of crime and power struggles in the town of Mirzapur.

As fans eagerly count down the days, the excitement for ‘Mirzapur 3’ continues to build. Vijay Varma’s tantalizing hints have only added fuel to the fire, promising a thrilling continuation of the story that has captivated audiences worldwide. Stay tuned, as it looks like the wait for ‘Mirzapur 3’ is almost over!