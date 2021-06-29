Director Anurag Kashyap shared a candid video clip of his daughter on Monday afternoon. The father and daughter duo went on a lunch date and Aaliyah paid the bill for two.

Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to share the moment. “So My daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own @youtube income ..it’s a first, so worth keeping a record,” he wrote.

In the video clip, Aaliyah Kashyap sits at a restaurant and pays the lunch bill by swiping her card. When she notices a video is been captured by her father, she says with a smile and folded hands: “OK Papa, stop been embarrassing!”

Aaliyah, 20, runs a YouTube Channel on lifestyle, fashion, and beauty and has 68.3k subscribers.

Instantly, comments started pouring in from the industry friends.

While actors like Huma Qureshi, Vicky Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Bidita Bag posted heart emojis to express love, Gulshan Devaiah wrote: “I’m telling you she’s going to finance your films soon from YouTube money.”