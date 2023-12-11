Ananya Panday redefines social media presence

In a surprising revelation during the trailer launch event of her upcoming film “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday candidly shared the reasons behind her reduced presence on social media platforms. The actress, known for her vivacious online persona, expressed how the film acted as a catalyst, prompting her to reassess her social media engagement.

Opening up about this shift, Ananya confessed, “The reason why I’m saying that I’m not that active on social media anymore is because this film made me realize the things I was doing wrong. Post, making my life look all fun and exciting when I was crying in the corner sometimes. So, it made her realize it was cathartic for me.” This revelation sheds light on the dichotomy between the curated images on social media and the hidden struggles that individuals, even celebrities, may face.

During the event, Ananya Panday also delved into the camaraderie she shares with her co-stars Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She highlighted the pivotal role played by director Arjun Varain Singh in fostering a renewed bond between her and Siddhant. Applauding Singh and the team, Ananya shared, “Kudos to Arjun and the team. They took us to Goa for a trip, and we automatically became best friends on the trip, and it gets translated, hopefully, on-screen also.” Her words reflect the behind-the-scenes efforts that go into creating the chemistry viewers witness on the silver screen.

Adding his perspective, Siddhant Chaturvedi chimed in, saying, “We became friends again,” emphasizing the transformative impact of the director-led initiative to strengthen the off-screen camaraderie among the cast members.

Ananya Panday’s candid acknowledgment of the transformative journey prompted by her latest film adds a layer of authenticity to her public image. As fans eagerly await the release of “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” this revelation serves as a reminder that even in the glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrities navigate the complexities of self-discovery and genuine connections.