Ananya Panday Expresses Emotions as ‘Call Me Bae’ Shooting Wraps Up

Ananya Panday, the ‘Dream Girl 2’ actor, shared her sentiments as she nears the completion of her upcoming web series ‘Call Me Bae’ by penning an emotional note.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she posted a picture of herself and wrote, “From day 05 to day 55, all the feels for our last day tomorrow. #CallMeBae.”

A few months back, Ananya had announced her new project through a video featuring Varun Dhawan. In the video, the two engaged in playful banter and discussed fashion.

In ‘Call Me Bae,’ Ananya will be portraying a fashion expert who embarks on a journey to challenge stereotypes, navigate prejudices, and discover her true self.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Call me a fashionista, call me your new favorite, just ‘Call Me Bae’. #CallMeBae New Series, Now Filming!” The series is directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who also co-wrote it with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers.

Ananya Panday is currently savoring the success of her recently released comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2.’ The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

In the upcoming months, she will be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Additionally, she’s set to star in an untitled cybercrime-thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which has left her thrilled. Ananya expressed, “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember, and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career.”

Ananya Panday also has an exciting film alongside Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. While reportedly titled ‘Shankara,’ an official announcement is still awaited. (ANI)

[The story, originally from a syndicated feed, has been revised for improved coherence.]