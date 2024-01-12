Ananya Panday celebrates bonds among bollywood actresses

In a refreshing take on camaraderie in Bollywood, Ananya Panday recently shed light on the prevalent stereotype that suggests a lack of support among actresses in the industry. The young actor, who has garnered acclaim for her role in the Netflix film “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” addressed the issue of catfights between Bollywood actors in a candid interview.

Contrary to the external perception that women in the film industry do not support each other, Ananya shared her positive experiences. She emphasized her strong camaraderie with fellow actresses. Slamming those who attempt to pit female actors against each other, she revealed that she maintains a great rapport with many of her contemporaries, including Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.

Ananya proudly declared herself as the ‘flag bearer of women being friends with each other’. She challenges the notion that women cannot collaborate and support each other in the competitive world of Bollywood. She recounted how Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur personally reached out to her after watching “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”.

The actor debunked the myth of discord by highlighting her positive experiences in working on two-heroine projects. Ananya cited instances where she collaborated seamlessly with Tara Sutaria in “Student of the Year 2,” Bhumi Pednekar in “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” and Deepika Padukone in “Gehraiyaan.” According to her, these collaborations were marked by wonderful experiences, dispelling any notion of rivalry among the actresses.

“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language coming-of-age drama film by Arjun Varain Singh. It serves as a testament to the changing dynamics in Bollywood. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav as three friends. They navigate their goals and relationships in the age of social media. The film encapsulates a modern narrative that resonates with audiences.

The supporting cast, including Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, and Rohan Gurbaxani, adds depth to the storyline. Ananya Panday’s positive experiences and the success of “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” not only challenge stereotypes. It also reflect a shift towards a more supportive and collaborative ethos in the Bollywood film industry.