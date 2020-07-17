In his latest tweet, Amitabh Bachchan has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their blessings, love and prayers.

He mentioned how he has been receiving good wishes and prayers on “all possible social media”, adding that hospital “protocol” was “restrictive”, so he couldn’t say more.

“T 3596 – I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love,” tweeted @SrBachchan.

Big B ended his tweet with emojis of folded hands and the heart sign.

T 3596 –

I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media ..

my gratitude has no bounds ..

Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love 🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

Also on the tweet numbered T 3596, Big B posted a picture of deities, along with the Sanskrit chant: “Tvameva mata cha pita tvameva; tvameva bandhush cha sakha tvameva; tvameva vidya dravinam tvameva; tvameva sarvam mama dev dev (you are my mother and you are my father; you are my friend and you are my companion; you are knowledge and you are wealth; O lord you are everything to me).”

T 3596 –

त्वमेव माता च पिता त्वमेव ; त्वमेव बंधुश च सखा त्वमेव ; त्वमेव विद्या द्रविनम त्वमेव , त्वमेव सर्वम मम देव देव pic.twitter.com/Qm8218tarr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

Big B and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested Covid-19 positive and were hospitalised last Saturday. A day later, Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive and were hospitalised.

The Bachchans are admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Big B’s wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.