Amid kissing controversy, Udit Narayan’s 1st wife files case against him; singer claims extortion

Amid the ongoing backlash over the kissing controversy, singer Udit Narayan’s first wife, Ranjana Jha filed a maintenance case against him. Ranjana Jha has accused him of violating her rights and unlawful acquisition of land. On Friday, Udit Narayan attended a hearing at the Supaul Family Court and maintained his ground on his decision, declining any settlement in the case.

Udit Narayan’s first wife, Ranjana Jha, has accused him of the unlawful acquisition of land. As per the petition, Udit illegally sold land that belonged to her and kept the sum of 18 lakhs hidden. She also claimed that her former partner ignored her and she faces threats whenever she visits Mumbai.

Through her legal representation, Ranjana shared that as she grows older, her health declines. She states that what she truly wants is to be with Udit. Ranjana expressed her wish to spend the rest of her life with her husband.

For the unversed, Udit Narayan and Ranjana Jha got married in 1984. However, just as his career took off, their relationship strained. Ranjana claimed he gradually distanced himself from her and even stopped acknowledging their marriage, abandoning her. The singer kept his marriage hidden and married Deepa Gahatraj in 1985.

As per reports, she approached the Women’s Commission in 2006 for security. After refusing to accept her as his wife, he subsequently promised her a home and financial support. However, she later alleged that the singer didn’t keep his promise fully.

The case’s findings

As per reports, following the 2006 case, Udit paid 15,000 per month to Ranjana as maintenance. The amount increased to 25,000 in 2021. Apart from this, the singer gifted her agricultural land, a house worth 1 crore, jewellery, and a piece of land worth 25 lakhs.

Udit Narayan claims extortion

At the hearing of the case at the Family Court, the singer accused his first wife of extortion. Moreover, Udit Narayan has refused to settle the matter.

