Kangana says Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck split proves arranged marriages win

Kangana Ranaut is once again making waves with her outspoken views, and this time, she has turned her attention to Hollywood’s high-profile couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, using their divorce as an example to advocate for the stability of Indian arranged marriages.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared her thoughts on how some of the biggest global celebrities struggle to find lasting love despite multiple relationships.

Referring to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s on-again, off-again relationship, Kangana wrote, “Whenever they mock Indian marriages, remind them that the most intelligent, good-looking, successful people—Ben Affleck, the so-called hottest man on earth, and Jennifer Lopez, one of the richest and greatest pop stars—are still searching for the perfect partner in their fifties.”

The actress pointed out how, after multiple marriages and children, both stars found their way back to each other, only to part ways again. She questioned whether the pursuit of an ideal partner ever truly ends, adding, “They are in their fifties, divorced again, and still looking.”

Drawing a comparison with Indian culture, Kangana highlighted how arranged marriages often lead to lifelong companionship, despite beginning with two strangers.

“In India, we get married to strangers in arranged marriages and still go for walks holding hands even at 80. Never look up to Western culture,” she wrote. She further observed that in the West, people rely on dating apps, endlessly searching for a perfect match that may never exist.

This is not the first time Kangana has voiced strong opinions on relationships and marriage. Recently, she also spoke out against Bollywood’s portrayal of love and family dynamics. She criticized narratives that depict traditional family structures negatively and equate homemakers’ work to paid labor.

On the work front, Kangana’s last release, ‘Emergency’, failed to make an impact at the box office. However, she is going to reunite with R. Madhavan for an upcoming project, rekindling the on-screen chemistry that made ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ a fan favorite.