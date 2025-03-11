Udit Narayan jokes about his kissing controversy

Singer Udit Narayan recently found himself at the centre of a massive controversy. Recently, the singer’s video of kissing a fan on the mouth went viral. For the unversed, a female fan approached Naryan for a picture during a performance, after the fan planted a kiss on his cheek, Narayan kissed the 21-year-old on the lips. This stirred widespread online criticism. Several social media users are calling his behaviour ‘predatory’ and expressing their disgust. Moreover, amid the severe backlash, old videos of the singer also surfaced. Now, at a recent event, the singer joked about the controversy.

Recently, Udit Narayan attended a promotional event for Shiv Hare’s upcoming film ‘Pintu Ki Pappi.’ In a video going viral online, Udit addresses the link between his kissing controversy and the film’s title. He tells Ganesh Acharya on stage, “Title toh change kar dena chahiye aapko. Pappi toh theek hai. Bahut khoobsurat title hai aapka, Pintu Ki Pappi. ‘Udit ki Pappi’ toh nahi? Ye bhi ek ittefaq hai ki abhi ye release hona tha ye. Waise toh do saal pehle ka video hai wo, Australia mein, jo aap dekh rahe hain. (You should change the title. ‘Pappi’ is fine. It’s a very beautiful title, Pintu Ki Pappi. Or is that ‘Udit ki Pappi’? It’s a coincidence that the kissing video was released now. Otherwise, it’s a two-year-old video from Australia).”

Previously, while speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the singer addressed the video. He said, “Have I (ever) done anything to bring shame to myself, my family or my country? Then why would I do something now at this stage of my life when I have achieved it all? There is a deep pure and unbreakable bond between my fans and I. What you saw in the so-called scandalous video was a manifestation of the love between my fans and I. They love me. I love them back even more.”

When the interviewer probed if he felt ashamed about the incident, Udit denied it. “No, not at all! Why should I be? Do you hear any regret or sorrow in my voice? In fact, I am laughing as I talk to you. It is not something sleazy or secret. It is there in the public domain. My heart is pure. If some people want to see something dirty in my act of pure affection, then I feel sorry for them. I also want to thank them. Because now they’ve made me even more famous than I already was.”

Moreover, Udit Narayan’s contemporary, Abhijit Bhattacharjee also came out in his support. He labelled his friend as a ‘khiladi’ and expressed his support.