Ameesha Patel’s birthday post for Hrithik Roshan ignites ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ frenzy

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 51st birthday on January 10, 2025, and it turned out to be a day filled with love, nostalgia, and milestones, as Ameesha Patel, his co-star from the iconic film ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, shared a heartfelt Instagram post.

Ameesha posted a throwback picture with Hrithik, captioning it, “Happiest bday @hrithikroshan and 25 years of our film ‘KAHO NAA… PYAAR HAI’!!! Double celebration! This picture was where the celebrations all started at my house n brings back such cute memories!! What a blast we had n what a cute journey!!! May u have a GADAR of a year this 2025!! All my love.”

Adding to the celebrations, Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, shared a group photo on her Instagram Stories featuring Hrithik, her boyfriend Aly Goni, her brother Zayed Khan, and Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Khan.

Her warm message read, “Happyyy happiest birthday Rye… and huge celebrations for 25 years of KNPH (red heart and other emojis). I know the best of your talent and personality starts now…”

The day also coincided with a special treat for fans: the announcement that ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ would return to cinema halls to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Speaking to IANS, Ameesha Patel expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am extremely grateful. The love of the audience has been incredible, even after so many years. Recently, ‘Gadar 1’ was re-released, and ‘Gadar 2’ broke box office records. Now, with ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ returning to theaters, it’s clear how much iconic films like these mean to people. Hrithik and I feel so lucky to revisit our debut on the big screen.”

Released in 2000, ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ became a cultural phenomenon, propelling Hrithik and Ameesha to stardom.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film also featured a stellar supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and Mohnish Behl.