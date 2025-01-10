Hrithik Roshan makes a confession: “I hate attention”. Here’s why!

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who celebrated his 51st birthday on Friday, recently opened up about his upcoming Netflix documentary, which traces the history of his family.

Despite his reputation as the “Greek God” of Bollywood, Hrithik admitted that he’s not one for attention. However, he explained that this documentary is not about him, but about his family’s rich history.

During a press conference, Hrithik shared his thoughts on the project, expressing his awe at how beautifully the documentary has been directed.

“When I saw this documentary, I was absolutely amazed. It’s been directed so beautifully,” he said.

The documentary explores the legacy of his family, including his grandfather, father, and uncle, and the impact they’ve had on his life and career.

Hrithik Roshan revealed that he never had the chance to meet his grandfather, Roshan Lal Nagrath, but after watching the documentary, he finds himself curious about his grandfather’s life.

“I wonder if I magically get a chance to have a conversation with him,” Hrithik mused. “I’d actually like to ask him about his childhood, about what he went through. I wonder what he would ask me- I think he may ask me, ‘Are you happy?'”

Reflecting on his own career, Hrithik credited his drive to his family’s legacy, particularly his debut film, ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ (2000).

“I would thank him because I often wonder what was that drive I had when I was doing my first film. What was it? Where did it come from? The simplest answer is that it was already there in my cells. It was something that passed on,” he explained.

Though he’s often in the spotlight, Hrithik admitted that he doesn’t enjoy the attention. “When my father said he wanted to make this documentary, I felt embarrassed,” he said. “I don’t like attention. But then I realized this is not about me. This is about history. It’s the history of my ancestors, my parents, my grandfather, my uncle. That history was in my cells, and it gave me that drive.”

Hrithik hopes the documentary will inspire others, especially those in the film industry. “Their stories made me so inspired… It inspired me so much that I was unstoppable,” he said. “If this documentary can inspire other students of cinema and people around the world, that would be the true celebration.”

When asked what he would share with his grandfather if he could, Hrithik said, “I would like to share my son’s compositions with him. They’ve come out of literally nothing. Perhaps something in the genes, a gift from him.”