Alia Bhatt’s unexpected question to PM Modi and his response will surprise you

In a moment during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Alia Bhatt asked him a lighthearted question that sparked an endearing exchange.

As part of a special gathering with the Kapoor family, Alia, along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, met the Prime Minister in Delhi to discuss the upcoming Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival.

In the video shared by the Prime Minister’s Office, Alia playfully asked, “Kya aap gaane sun paate hain?” (Do you get time to listen to music?).

Advertisement

Modi, in his signature warm style, responded Alia with a smile, “Main sun pata hoon kyunki mujhe achha lagta hai. Kabhi mauka mil jata hai toh main zaroor sun leta hoon.” (I do listen because I enjoy it. Whenever I get the chance, I listen).

The conversation then turned to a recent viral moment from Africa, where Alia Bhatt’s song was sung by a soldier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia shared how she had seen a clip of the scene and how it had delighted her fans. “I think aap Africa gaye the. Maine wahan pe bhi ek clip dekha tha kuch jawan ke sath khade the aur vo uss time mera gana gaa rahe the,” Alia recalled. “Many people sent me that clip, and everyone felt so happy.”

This exchange took place during the Kapoor family’s meeting with the Prime Minister, which was centered around the upcoming centenary celebrations of Raj Kapoor, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved figures.

The Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival will commemorate the legendary actor and filmmaker’s legacy, featuring 10 of his iconic films such as ‘Aag’, ‘Barsaat’, ‘Awaara’, ‘Shree 420’, and ‘Mera Naam Joker’. The festival, spanning 40 cities and 135 cinemas, will offer tickets at just Rs 100, allowing movie lovers across the country to enjoy the magic of Raj Kapoor’s classics.

Raj Kapoor, often hailed as “India’s Greatest Showman,” is remembered not only for his remarkable films but also for his timeless music, strong storytelling, and social relevance.