Coronavirus scare has taken everything under its sway. Due to nationwide lockdown, the shooting has come to a halt. It seems like the entertainment industry has suffered a mammoth loss with a no box-office show for the first time for a period of more than three months.

With uncertainty looming large over when theatres will reopen again, the majority of the producers are heading towards OTT to release their films.

Just a day after Mahesh Bhatt announced that Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 would release on OTT, a list of films have also joined the bandwagon.

The announcement was made during a special live event on Monday, attended by Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The announcement has cleared that films including Sadak 2, Bhuj, The Big Bull and Laxmmi Bomb are heading for OTT release. The films will be released between July and October, starting with later actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara.

They have also unveiled posters of their respective movies in the event.

Lights. Camera. Announcement! Watch your favourite stars Live as they break the big news on bringing Bollywood straight to your homes!

https://t.co/qh4Z52TQMQ — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) June 29, 2020



With an aim to honour the legacy of the late actor, the streaming platform is making Dil Bechara available to even non-subscribers.