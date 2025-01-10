Alia Bhatt stuns fans with beach pics and Thailand adventures!

Alia Bhatt recently delighted her fans by sharing snapshots from her dreamy getaway to Thailand. The actor, known for her role in ‘Jigra’, gave followers a peek into her vacation filled with adventure, relaxation, and family moments.

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a series of pictures that captured the essence of her Thailand beach holiday. She captioned her post, “If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation? @anithailand thank you for the memories… and the tan!”

The photos showcased Alia soaking up the sun on the beach in a chic black bikini and enjoying thrilling activities like jet skiing.

One heartwarming image featured her lounging with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, while another showed her enjoying a serene sunset.

Earlier, Alia had shared a New Year’s post from Thailand, capturing cherished moments with her loved ones. In one adorable selfie, her husband Ranbir Kapoor was seen planting a kiss on her cheek while their daughter, Raha, sat comfortably on his lap.

The family also enjoyed a yacht ride, basking in the golden hues of the setting sun.

The vacation was a family affair, with Alia joined by her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen, in-laws Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and close friend Ayan Mukerji.

Back from her tropical retreat, Alia wasted no time returning to work. On Tuesday, she posted behind-the-scenes glimpses from her workday, including a makeup look and a team photo, captioning them, “Back to the grind” and “With my team behind.”

On the professional front, Alia has an exciting lineup of projects. She will headline the spy thriller ‘Alpha’, directed by Shiv Rawail, alongside Sharvari. The film is part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.

Additionally, Alia is reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Love and War’, an epic saga featuring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, the film marks her second collaboration with Bhansali after the critically acclaimed ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.