PM Modi to attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Thailand on Friday, marking a significant step in strengthening regional ties and advancing economic cooperation.

The summit, which brings together leaders from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Bhutan, is a crucial platform for fostering collaboration in areas such as connectivity, development, and regional economic integration within the Bay of Bengal region.

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of BIMSTEC as an essential forum for promoting regional prosperity.

He remarked, “BIMSTEC has emerged as a vital platform for regional development, connectivity, and economic progress. I look forward to engaging with fellow leaders to deepen cooperation and ensure mutual benefits for our people.”

The Prime Minister’s participation underscores India’s commitment to its “Neighbourhood First” and “Act East” policies, aligning with its broader vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

The summit will offer a platform for leaders to discuss key initiatives that drive shared growth and regional stability.

Following the BIMSTEC Summit, Prime Minister Modi will embark on a two-day State Visit to Sri Lanka, marking his first visit to the island nation since 2019.

During his visit, he will engage in discussions with Sri Lankan President H.E. Mr. Anura Kumara Disanayaka, reviewing progress on areas of cooperation as outlined in the “Joint Vision for Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future.”

The visit will also include the inauguration of Indian-funded development projects in Anuradhapura.

This visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka further reaffirms India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its ties with its neighbours and emphasise its role as a key regional partner in fostering growth, security, and connectivity across the region.