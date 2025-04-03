Fact-check: Viral video of nurses protecting babies is from China, not Bangkok

Myanmar is reeling following a powerful earthquake which hit the country on Friday, 28 March. The 7.7 magnitude tremor was felt elsewhere, including in Bangkok, Thailand and south-west China.

The death toll from last week’s earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886, according to state television, as rescue efforts continue amid an ongoing civil war. Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) said 4,639 people were injured and 373 were missing, according to data as of Wednesday morning.

Amidst this, a video of nurses protecting newborns during an earthquake originally from China province, is being incorrectly shared as a recent incident from Bangkok, Thailand. Read on to find how we fact-checked the video and traced the origins of it.

What is the viral claim?

Video of nurses shielding newborns at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand as a devastating earthquake hits Myanmar and its neighbouring countries, Thailand and China on March 28.

The same is being shared on social media platforms with a claim that the incident recently took place in Bangkok, Thailand.

The same can be found online here:

Watch as these nurses in Bangkok stand firm while saving newborns amid the chaos of the earthquake pic.twitter.com/wKzBk4qSfv — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) March 30, 2025

What are the facts and how did we fact-check?

The Statesman closely observed the keyframes of the video and with the help of Google Lens, one of the tool we use for fact-checking, we performed a reverse image search and found similar visuals published in various news reports.

Various news reports have mentioned that the video is from China’s Yunnan Province, quoting the China Global Television Network (CGTN).

We then checked the official YouTube channel of China Global Television Network (CGTN), and found that the channel has shared a video report on the incident. The description of the video reads, “As a magnitude-7.7 earthquake shook Myanmar, nurses rushed to protect newborn babies at a maternity center in Ruili City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.”

Check the video here:

Hence, it is clear that the video is originally from China and is being incorrectly shared as a recent incident from Bangkok, Thailand.