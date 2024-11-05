Alia Bhatt cheers for Varun Dhawan’s role in ‘Baby John’ teaser

Alia Bhatt is buzzing with excitement after catching a glimpse of Varun Dhawan’s latest action-packed performance in the teaser for the upcoming film “Baby John.”

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to express her admiration, not just for Dhawan, but also for his co-stars, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.

In her enthusiastic post for ‘Baby John’, Alia Bhatt exclaimed, “Wow wow wow wow!!! What is happening!!!” She highlighted Dhawan’s remarkable transition from his role in “Citadel” to his new character in “Baby John,” saying that he is truly taking over the end of the year.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

She also praised Gabbi and Suresh, whom she considers among the best actors of their generation, adding, “Can’t wait to see it ALL come to life!”

Earlier that day, the production team released the teaser, offering audiences a sneak peek into what promises to be a thrilling mass action drama. In “Baby John,” Varun Dhawan portrays a police officer who is also a devoted single father, facing off against formidable adversaries.

A powerful moment in the teaser features Dhawan’s character boldly declaring, “Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehli baar aaya hu” (“Many might have come before me, but I have come here for the first time”).

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the film’s leading lady, alongside veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who takes on the role of the antagonist in a brief but significant appearance. The cast has Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav, creating a dynamic ensemble that is sure to captivate audiences.

Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, “Baby John” is going to hit theaters this December.

In addition to “Baby John,” Varun Dhawan is also starring in the series “Citadel: Honey Bunny,” where he will star alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s, this Indian installment of the global “Citadel” franchise is written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK).

The series, executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, is going to premiere on Prime Video on November 7.