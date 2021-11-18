Ali Fazal shares unique experience of dubbing for first space film

Actor Ali Fazal shares the unique experience of dubbing as the first look of his upcoming space got revealed.

The actor said, “It’s something I haven’t dabbled with before, it was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too but that’s a surprise for all for later. We tried to fit in a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do, we will go five steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film – yes there might be versions left to showcase.”

Although Ali did not reveal any further details, the film is directed by Aarti Kadav who earlier made the sci-fi film ‘Cargo’ featuring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, and the film premiered at the MAMI film festival and was eventually released on Netflix.

Ali appeared in the Netflix anthology ‘Ray’ and web series ‘Call My Agent’ in recent times.

(With inputs from IANS)