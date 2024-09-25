Akshay Kumar shares a glimpse of the ‘Housefull 5’ dream team

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has stirred up excitement among fans by sharing a picture from the sets of his upcoming comedy film, ‘Housefull 5’.

The actor took to Instagram to showcase his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Dino Morea, teasing a thrilling reunion for this much-anticipated installment in the ‘Housefull’ series.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In the post, Akshay and his co-stars are seen posing in style, capturing the lively and playful energy that the ‘Housefull’ franchise is known for. While Dino, Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek sported casual looks, Jacqueline dazzled in an all-black outfit.

Accompanying the picture, Akshay wrote, “Just another day with this incredible cast. Housefull of actors, one cruise, and endless stories to tell!” The post was an instant hit, with fans flooding the comments section.

Not long ago, veteran comedian Johny Lever also gave fans a glimpse of the fun happening on set. He shared a behind-the-scenes picture featuring himself, Akshay Kumar, and Bollywood legend Ranjeet, playfully captioning it, “It’s full house or HOUSEFULL?”

‘Housefull 5’ has been in the headlines for months, particularly after the announcement of its all-star cast. Alongside the core cast, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that the movie will feature leading actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma, adding another layer of star power to the film.

Fans were also delighted when it was confirmed in July that Sanjay Dutt, one of Bollywood’s iconic actors, would be joining the cast. Dutt, who shares a long-standing professional and personal relationship with Nadiadwala, expressed his excitement about working together again. “Sajid Nadiadwala has been like family from the beginning of my journey. I’m thrilled to be working with him again on ‘Housefull 5’ and look forward to many more collaborations in the future,” Dutt shared in a statement.

Fans can mark their calendars for June 6, 2025, when ‘Housefull 5’ will hit theaters.