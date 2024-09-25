Salman Khan preps for high-octane action in ‘Sikandar’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has set the internet abuzz with a glimpse of his rigorous workout routine as he prepares for his much-anticipated film, ‘Sikandar’.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share an intense workout picture, showing off his chiseled physique, sending fans into a frenzy.

The caption for the post was simply: “#Sikandar”. This was enough to send fans into a flurry of excitement.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was quick to respond, dropping fire emojis in the comments, while fans flooded the post with adoration. One fan wrote, “Sallu bhai sab pe Bhari,” while another commented, “Tiger ka banwas ab khatam.”

With ‘Sikandar’ slated for release during Eid 2025, the buzz surrounding the film is building rapidly. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, promises a thrilling cinematic experience.

Adding to the excitement, the film will also feature popular actress Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman. The announcement of her role was made earlier in May by the production house on social media, where they expressed their enthusiasm about the on-screen pairing. Rashmika herself shared the news on her Instagram, writing, “Surprise! I’m truly grateful and honoured to be a part of ‘Sikandar’.”

This project marks another collaboration between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, who have previously worked together on hits like ‘Kick’, ‘Judwaa’, and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’.

Beyond ‘Sikandar’, Khan’s fans also have ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’ to look forward to, a film that promises to be yet another high-energy action extravaganza.