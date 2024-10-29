Akshay Kumar donates ₹1 cr to feed Ayodhya monkeys

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently made headlines with his heartfelt gesture to support the monkeys in Ayodhya.

Just ahead of Diwali, Kumar donated ₹1 crore to ensure monkeys in the area are well-fed, a move that reflects both his devotion and commitment to social causes.

Akshay’s team revealed that the donation is part of a larger initiative by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, overseen by Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj.

Akshay Kumar dedicated the gesture to monkeys in memory of his late parents, Hari Om and Aruna Bhatia, and his father-in-law, the iconic Rajesh Khanna. To honor them, he arranged to have their names displayed on the feeding van used in the initiative.

Priya Gupta, a founder-trustee of the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, spoke highly of Akshay’s compassion. She remarked, “Akshay is popular for his generosity and social consciousness, not only towards his family and team but also for his nation. He instantly offered his support to this cause and was mindful of the people of Ayodhya, asking us to ensure minimal disruption. We will take every step necessary to keep the streets of Ayodhya clean and avoid any inconvenience for its residents while feeding the monkeys.”

In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Akshay is gearing up for several major film releases. This Diwali, he will appear in the star-studded cop drama ‘Singham Again’, directed by Rohit Shetty, alongside actors like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Known for his versatility, Akshay also has exciting projects in the pipeline, including ‘Housefull 5’, ‘Welcome To the Jungle’, and ‘Bhooth Bangla’.