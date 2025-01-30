Akshay Kumar celebrates Priyadarshan on his birthday, teases ‘Bhooth Bangla’ reunion

Akshay Kumar recently took to social media to celebrate the birthday of his longtime collaborator, filmmaker Priyadarshan.

The actor shared a lighthearted post on Instagram, offering his warm wishes along with a playful picture of the two together.

“Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!” Akshay wrote.

Priyadarshan, renowned for his impactful contributions to Indian cinema, turned a year older on Thursday, and message from Akshay Kumar was full of appreciation for his mentor.

The duo has worked together on several successful films, including iconic titles like ‘Hera Pheri’ (2000), ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007), and ‘Bhagam Bhag’ (2006).

Their collaborations have left a lasting mark on audiences, and they are going to reunite for the upcoming horror-comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’.

The much-anticipated film is especially significant as it brings Akshay back together with Tabu after a 25-year gap since ‘Hera Pheri’.

Their reunion on set has already sparked excitement, with recent pictures capturing heartwarming moments, including a sweet hug between Akshay and Tabu.

‘Bhooth Bangla’, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Akshay’s Cape of Good Films, is ready for release on April 2, 2026.

The film also features Paresh Rawal, another close collaborator of both Akshay and Priyadarshan. In celebration of Makar Sankranti, Akshay shared a video from the film’s set, where he and Paresh were joyfully flying kites.

While details about the movie’s plot remain under wraps, Wamiqa Gabbi might have a significant role.