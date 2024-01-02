Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi in ‘Jolly LLB 3’; filming begins summer 2024

In a delightful revelation for fans of legal comedies, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are set to ignite the screens once again as they gear up for the commencement of “Jolly LLB 3” in the summer of 2024. The mastermind behind the series, Subhash Kapoor, has already delved into the preparatory phase, laying the groundwork for what promises to be a rollicking addition to the Jolly LLB franchise.

The film, which is being produced by Disney in collaboration with Cape of Good Films, is on the brink of a decision regarding its official title. Choices are oscillating between “Jolly LLB 3” and the intriguing “Jolly vs Jolly,” with the final verdict slated for announcement closer to the unveiling. The shooting is anticipated to kick off in May 2024, embarking on an extensive and energetic filming schedule.

Under the banner of Cape of Good Films, owned by Akshay Kumar, the production team boasts an impressive track record, with over 25 films to their credit, including 15 successful ventures. The upcoming installment in the Jolly LLB series is poised to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, presenting a rib-tickling comedy set against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary.

A unique twist awaits audiences as the central conflict revolves around a face-off between two Jollys, portrayed by the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Subhash Kapoor, the creative force behind the film, has skillfully woven a script that leverages the impeccable comic timing and camaraderie shared by the two protagonists, promising a delightful cinematic journey for audiences in 2025.

Saurabh Shukla, reprising his role as the judge, adds a familiar touch to “Jolly LLB 3.” Subhash Kapoor has wasted no time in initiating the preparatory stages, undertaking reconnaissance and commencing the casting process. The picturesque city of Jaipur is earmarked as one of the film’s shooting locations, with Subhash Kapoor on the cusp of finalizing the details.

Intriguingly, Saurabh Shukla’s character will continue to play a pivotal role in the storyline, maintaining a constant presence throughout the franchise as the judge who has presided over cases involving both Jollys in the past. Akshay Kumar steps into the shoes of Advocate Jagishwar Mishra (Jolly), while Arshad Warsi reprises the role of Jagdish Tyagi (Jolly). For now, the plot details are shrouded in secrecy, heightening the anticipation for this much-anticipated cinematic venture.