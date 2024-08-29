Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh to reunite for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Fans of the hit comedy film ‘De De Pyaar De’ have reason to celebrate as Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are set to reunite for its highly anticipated sequel, ‘De De Pyaar De 2’. Following the success of the first film, the pair will once again bring their on-screen chemistry to life, this time against the picturesque backdrop of Punjab.

Rakul Preet Singh, who played the vibrant Ayesha in the original film, will reprise her role, continuing the dynamic romance that captivated audiences. Ajay Devgn, returning as the charming middle-aged Ashish, will join her after wrapping up his current project, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’. The filming for the sequel will take place in scenic and rustic locations across Punjab, adding a fresh visual appeal to the film.

The first installment of ‘De De Pyaar De’ was a box office hit, thanks in part to the engaging chemistry between Rakul and Ajay. Their blend of romance and humor created a memorable cinematic experience that resonated with viewers. With this sequel, fans can expect more of the same delightful interplay, plus new elements to keep the storyline fresh and exciting.

Recent updates from the production team reveal that the cast and crew are preparing for a 45-50 day shooting schedule in Punjab. While Rakul and other team members are set to depart next month, Ajay will join them later after completing his commitments for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, which is currently filming in the UK.

A new addition to the cast is R. Madhavan, who will play Rakul’s father. His presence is expected to introduce an intriguing dynamic and further enhance the film’s comedic elements. This fresh casting choice promises to add a new layer of humor and conflict to the sequel, especially in the interactions between Madhavan and Ajay’s characters.

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is scheduled for release in the summer of 2025, and anticipation is already building. Fans are eager to see Rakul’s return and how the sequel will build on the charm and wit of its predecessor. With an exciting cast and beautiful locations, the film is poised to be another hit.