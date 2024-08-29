Shabana Azmi demands action after Kolkata doctor’s death

In a powerful statement, veteran actress Shabana Azmi has expressed profound outrage and sadness over the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The incident, which occurred earlier this month, has sparked a wave of grief and condemnation across the nation.

Azmi, speaking to reporters in Pune following an event, condemned the horrific act and called for a fundamental shift in how society views women. “We must stop treating women as mere commodities,” she said. Azmi’s comments underscore a broader frustration with the persistent prevalence of such violent crimes, despite the efforts of the Justice Verma Committee established in 2012 after the infamous Nirbhaya case.

The actress criticized the ongoing issue of gender-based violence, pointing out that despite legal reforms and public awareness campaigns, these heinous acts continue unabated. She emphasized the need to dismantle entrenched patriarchal norms that contribute to the objectification and mistreatment of women.

President Droupadi Murmu also voiced her deep concern over the rising tide of violence against women. In an open letter titled “Women’s Safety: Enough is Enough,” President Murmu urged a period of self-reflection to address the root causes of such criminality. She highlighted the importance of confronting the historical and cultural attitudes that perpetuate gender-based violence.

President Murmu’s letter condemned the objectification of women, which she believes fuels such crimes. “We must honor the memory of the victims by becoming more vigilant and introspective,” she wrote. The President’s remarks also stressed the need to combat the mindset that devalues women as lesser beings.

The tragic death of the trainee doctor, whose body was discovered on August 9 in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has left the nation in shock. The young woman’s brutal murder is part of a troubling pattern of violence against women that has included attacks on individuals of all ages.

The outcry from both Shabana Azmi and President Murmu reflects a growing demand for societal change and justice. Their statements underscore a collective need for a cultural shift that respects and protects women’s rights and dignity.

The recent protests in Kolkata, involving students, doctors, and other citizens, have highlighted the widespread anger and frustration over the repeated incidents of violence. As the nation grapples with this latest tragedy, there is a call for renewed efforts to ensure such atrocities are not only condemned but actively prevented.