Samay Raina asks Amitabh Bachchan for property share; WATCH

Comedian Samay Raina is all ready to join Amitabh Bachchan on the iconic quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’, alongside fellow comedian Tanmay Bhatt.

A teaser for the upcoming episode has already sparked excitement, showcasing a humorous moment between Samay and the legendary actor.

In the promo, Samay playfully requests Amitabh to recite his famous line from ‘Shahenshah’: “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.”

As Amitabh delivers the unforgettable dialogue, Samay adds his own twist, joking, “Aapne beta bana hi diya hai toh property mein thoda hissa?” (If you’ve made me your son, you have to give me a share in your property.)

Amitabh Bachchan, known for his composure on the show, couldn’t help but laugh at Samay’s wit. He remarked, “Mujhe 25 saal ho gaye, itna hum kabhi nahi hase jitna aaj hase hain.”

About Samay Raina

Samay Raina has gained immense popularity as a stand-up comedian, YouTuber, and chess aficionado. He first gained national recognition as the co-winner of ‘Comicstaan’ season 2, a stand-up comedy contest.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Samay found a unique way to blend his passion for comedy and chess by streaming games with fellow comedians and chess experts, raising significant funds for charitable causes through his platform.

In June 2024, Samay launched ‘India’s Got Latent’, a reality show that celebrates hidden talents across the country. The show’s innovative format evaluates participants not only on their skills but also on their self-awareness, with comedic commentary and celebrity guest judges adding an extra layer of entertainment. Hosted on Samay’s YouTube channel, the show quickly captured the audience’s attention, but also gets criticism for queerphobic, ableist, misogynist remarks.