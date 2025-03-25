Riteish Deshmukh turns politician in the first look poster of ‘Raid 2’

The makers of the upcoming film “Raid 2” have unveiled the first-look poster of Riteish Deshmukh.

In the poster, the actor dons a sharp, intense look as a politician. Sharing his first look from the Ajay Devgn-starrer on social media, Riteish wrote, “Kanoon ka mohtaj nahi, kanoon ka malik hai Dada Bhai! #Raid2 knocking in cinemas near you from 1st May. In the poster, the Masti actor is seen standing among a crowd with his hand raised, exuding confidence and authority in his new role as a politician.

Deshmukh sported a kurta with a jacket. Yesterday, the makers had released the first look of Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik, leading a thrilling new raid in a fresh city. The Singham actor shared his intriguing poster from the film, featuring him, and wrote, “Naya Shehar. Nayi File. Aur Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid. #Raid2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025.”

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, “Raid 2” also stars Vaani Kapoor. A sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, the crime thriller continues the journey of IRS officer Amay Patnaik as he tackles another high-stakes white-collar crime. Like the original, the sequel draws inspiration from real-life income tax raids, showcasing how officers from the Income Tax Department, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, investigate and expose white-collar criminal activities.

In “Raid,” Devgn portrayed IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The film also featured Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

“Raid 2” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. The film is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.

Recent reports suggest that the teaser for “Raid 2” will be unveiled alongside Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film “Sikandar,” set to release in theaters on March 30.