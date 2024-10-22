‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ set for theatrical re-release

The 2009 hit romantic comedy ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ is making its way back to the big screen, much to the excitement of fans. The film’s producers recently revealed that it will be re-released in theaters on October 25, giving a new generation of moviegoers the chance to experience its fun and heartfelt story.

Tips Films, the production house behind the movie, shared the news on Instagram with the caption: “Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas! #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani re-releasing in cinemas on October 25th.”

One fan wrote, “What a time it was, love this movie,” while another commented, “Very nice movie, loved all the songs.”

Starring Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ was a major success when it first hit theaters, thanks to its entertaining mix of romance, humor, and memorable music. The movie tells the story of Prem, played by Kapoor, a carefree young man who falls head over heels for Jenny, a Christian girl from Goa, portrayed by Kaif.

Their love story is full of misunderstandings, comic situations, and plenty of lighthearted moments that captured the audience’s hearts.

Since its original release, the film has become a favorite among Bollywood fans, and its re-release offers an opportunity to relive the magic once again.

On the professional front, both lead actors have been keeping busy. Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film ‘Love And War’, where he will star alongside Alia Bhatt. He’s also going to appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project ‘Ramayana’, which is generating significant buzz.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, last appeared in ‘Merry Christmas’, a mystery thriller by Sriram Raghavan, where she starred opposite South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film earned praise for its suspenseful plot and Kaif’s performance. In 2023, she shared the screen with Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’, which also featured special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.