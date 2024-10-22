Aamir Khan in talks to star in Anurag Basu’s Kishore Kumar biopic

Following the filming of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ Aamir Khan has been reportedly offered Kishore Kumar’s biopic helmed by Anurag Basu. As per a Pinkvilla report, the ‘Dhoom 3’ actor and the ‘Barfi’ maker are in talks with Bhushan Kumar. Kumar is the producer of the title. Reportedly, the duo has met a couple of times by now.

A source close to the production revealed the details to the news outlet. “The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar, and they are looking to bring it to the spectacle in the best possible way. Aamir Khan is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of legend to the spectacle. The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that’s what has fascinated Aamir the most.”

The source also added, “Aamir has taken as many as 6 films into consideration, and every film is in different stages of development. The script of Kishore Kumar’s Biopic, Ujjwal Nikam Biopic, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy is locked. Ghajini 2, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next, and Zoya Akhtar’s next are in the development stage. Aamir has liked all the films and will take a call on his immediate next by the end of this year. Of the 6 films, he will do three for sure in different timelines and might let go of the other three.”

Kishore Kumar was a legendary singer and musician of the country who helped shape the contours of modern Indian music. Kumar voiced several evergreen hits of Hindi cinema and his tracks still boast a massive fanbase. His enviable discography boasts several classic hits. These include- ‘Gaata Rahe Mera Dil,’ ‘Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam,’ ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,’ and ‘Dilbar Mere’ among others. Apart from Hindi, the veteran musician also sang in Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Odia and Urdu.

Meanwhile, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’ Apart from Aamir, the film stars Genelia D’Souza. Moreover, as a producer, Aamir is backing ‘Lahore 1947.’ The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal. Rajkumar Santoshi has helmed the title.