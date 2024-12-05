Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai posts cryptic note following trolling

Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai recently stirred the online community after a user probed why she didn’t share photos with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya on her Instagram. Her reply sent fans into a frenzy and users started with their online digging. Following this, Shrima shut the trolls who alleged that she leveraged the Bollywood diva’s name to further her career. Now, Shrima has once again posted a cryptic note, which seemingly addresses the claims.

In a recent Instagram post, Shrima shared a cryptic note. It reads, “Never jealous. Never intimidated. Never in competition. I got my own blessings.” She elaborated that she regularly shares positive affirmations and quotes to inspire her followers. Further, she added “I am a firm believer in manifesting. Are you?”

The controversy started after an online user asked Shrima why she never posted pictures with Aishwarya and Aaradhya. To this, she asked the fan to check if the ‘Dhoom 2’ actress ever posted with her. Moreover, recently, Shrima thanked Shweta Bachchan for sending her a bouquet. This stirred fans’ curiosities given that rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce are swirling on the internet. Following this, a Reddit thread emerged.

Soon, fans took over the comment section of the threads. One fan noted, “Weren’t there rumours that she was misusing Aishwarya’s name for some business deals and Aish found out, and all hell broke, plus her bro and his wife were not living with Aish’s mother? They had some problems?” Several other users claimed that Shrima capitalised on Aishwarya’s name to further her career.

Following this, Shrima posted a note on Instagram, titled ‘Facts.’ In the post, she wrote, “Facts. My birthday was November 21 and as usual, flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout-out. Before I became a blogger/ content creator I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name.” Her “thanked everyone with a shout out” addresses the flowers from Shweta Bachchan. On the other hand, her “NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name” seemingly addresses the claims of her leveraging Aishwarya’s name.