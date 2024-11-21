Aishwarya Rai shares Aaradhya’s birthday pics, Bachchan family missing

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently delighted her fans by sharing glimpses of her daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday celebrations in Mumbai. The special day coincided with another heartfelt occasion – her late father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya posted a series of pictures that beautifully captured the essence of love and family. In one image, Aaradhya is seen bowing before her grandfather’s portrait

Another photograph features three generations of the Rai family, with Aishwarya, her mother Brindya Rai, and Aaradhya posing together.

Adding an emotional layer to the post, Aishwarya Rai shared a throwback picture of herself holding a newborn Aaradhya, evoking nostalgia and showcasing the enduring bond between mother and daughter. The final image offered a glimpse into Aaradhya’s joyous birthday bash.

In her heartfelt caption, Aishwarya wrote: “Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life dearest daddy-ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya. My heart, my soul…forever and beyond.”

Aishwarya and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

On the professional front, Aishwarya recently bagged the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics)’ award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 held in Dubai. She earned accolades for her performance in ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, the sequel to Mani Ratnam’s epic historical drama from 2022. The film, featuring music by AR Rahman and narration by Kamal Haasan, has been a major milestone in her illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘I Want to Talk’. It will hit theaters on November 22, 2024. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the film explores the emotional journey of Arjun, a man navigating a life-changing health condition and personal struggles. Abhishek leads a stellar cast including Johny Lever, Banita Sandhu, and Pearle Maaney, promising a deeply moving cinematic experience.