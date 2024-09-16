Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now married!

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have tied the knot. Yes you read that right!

This marks the beginning of their journey as a married couple. The news was joyfully shared by Hydari, who plays a leading role in the Netflix series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

The couple’s nuptials were celebrated in a serene and traditional setting at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. Surrounded by a small group of close friends and family, Aditi and Siddharth exchanged vows in a deeply personal ceremony.

Aditi took to Instagram to share their special day with her followers, posting a series of stunning wedding photos. The actress looked radiant in a classic kasavu sari, while Siddharth made a striking impression in South Indian ethnic attire. In her heartfelt caption, Aditi expressed her love with the words: “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic.. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

The couple first publicly acknowledged their engagement in March, when Aditi posted a playful selfie with Siddharth and proudly displayed their engagement rings. The caption read: “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”

Although they have kept details about their relationship relatively private, reports suggest that Aditi and Siddharth’s romance blossomed during the filming of ‘Maha Samundram’ in 2021.

On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari was recently featured in the critically acclaimed ‘Heeramandi’, a series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that premiered on Netflix earlier this month. Her filmography includes notable works such as ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘Delhi 6’, and ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Siddharth, meanwhile, has a distinguished career in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, with memorable roles in films like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Bommarillu’, ‘Striker’, and ‘Anaganaga O Dheerudu’.