Aditi Rao Hydari discloses Siddharth’s fairy tale proposal ahead of wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s whirlwind romance has taken over the internet after they announced their engagement. Since the announcement, fans of the couple have been eager to find out more about the upcoming celebrations. In a recent interview, the ‘Heeramandi’ star shared details about her fiancé popped the question as she discussed wedding plans.

During her interview with Vogue India, Aditi was asked to spill the details about the wedding festivities. To this, the actress replied, “The wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family” wiothout giving much away.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film ‘Maha Samudram’ and had a meet-cute moment straight out of a movie. Recalling their meeting, Aditi said that as Siddharth walked into the set of the film, he said to her, “Hello, beautiful girl.” Iterating that it’s a cliché move and doesn’t work generally, the ‘Wazir’ actress said, “Usually, when someone says something like this, it does not work. But he was being genuine. By the end of the day, he had me and pretty much everyone on the set, in splits. He also ensured that my team and I had ghee idlis whipped up by his cook every day for the rest of the shoot.”

The couple sparked dating rumours in 2022 after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. The duo announced their engagement in an adorable post in March of this year. During the interview, Aditi also disclosed how and where her beau popped the question to her. Recounting the surreal moment, she said, “I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddharth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her.” As the duo reached there, “He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me’. And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings.”

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion project, ‘Heeramandi.’ Over the years, she has delivered several hits like, ‘Padmaavat,’ ‘Hey Sinamika!,’ and the series ‘Jubilee’ among others. On the other hand, Siddharth was last seen in ‘Indian 2.’ The actor has several popular titles to his name including ‘Rang De Basanti,’ ‘Bommarillu,’ ‘Striker’ and ‘Anaganaga O Dheerudu.’