Abhishek Bachchan unveils grumpy 1st look from ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan has set the stage for curiosity with the first look of his upcoming film, “I Want To Talk,” directed by the acclaimed Shoojit Sircar. The actor shared the striking poster on his Instagram account, offering a glimpse into what promises to be an intriguing narrative.

In the poster, Abhishek sports a bathrobe and dons a noticeably grumpy expression. His character’s aura is further amplified by mysterious marks on his stomach and an injured hand, piquing the curiosity of his followers about the circumstances surrounding his persona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Accompanying the image, the actor penned a thought-provoking caption: “Bolne ke liye toh bohot kuch hai (there are too many things to say) but then, a picture ‘talks’ a thousand words.”

Earlier this week, Abhishek Bachchan also revealed the film’s title in a playful manner. He posted a video featuring a bobblehead with his face, which served as a clever way to introduce the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

In the background, his voice resonated with conviction, stating, “I don’t just love to talk, I live to talk. I see only this basic difference between life and death. Those who are alive can speak; those who are dead can’t.” His words emphasize the central theme of the film—celebrating the essence of communication and human connection.

Abhishek continued to engage his audience by inviting them to reflect on individuals in their lives who share this passion for conversation, stating, “We all know that one person who loves to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life. No matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk.”

Joining Abhishek in this cinematic endeavor are notable talents including Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani. Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, “I Want To Talk” will hit theaters on November 22, 2024.