Fans will have to wait longer to catch SRK as himself in ‘King’

Since the announcement of King Khan’s upcoming film ‘King,’ fans have been buzzing with excitement. Set to be an action-packed entertainer, the film will also mark Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut with SRK. Moreover, the title will see Abhishek Bachchan step into the shoes of a formidable antagonist. For the film, SRK is uniting with ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand. Earlier, reports revealed that the project was going to be on floors by March. However, a recent report suggests that the film is facing postponement and will begin production in June. As per the report, Siddharth Anand is fine-tuning the script to ensure that ‘King’ is nothing less than a dazzling spectacle.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, SRK and Sidharth Anand’s ‘King’ is facing postponement. A source told the portal, “Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have made a film like Pathaan and the idea is to up the standards set by YRF Spy Universe film with King. Hence, Sid is getting all the things right on paper before taking the film on floors.” The source added, “The film will be shot in India and Europe starting June 2025. Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix are committed to providing a larger-than-life cinematic experience to the audience and bring the film to the big screen by the end of 2026.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’YAVOL X (@dyavol.x)



Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 29 years in cinema at Dubai Global Village. During his address, the Badshah teased details of the film ‘King’. He also revealed that the title is a bit of a show-off. Teasing the details, he said, “I’m not just shooting it here, I’m shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So, he is very strict. He said, ‘Don’t tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.’ So, I can’t tell you but I can assure you it will entertain you, you will have fun.”

Talking about the film’s title, the actor gave a cheeky reply in his signature style. He humorously said, “So, how to say Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan. Now, Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. It is a little bit of show off, but we are in Dubai so people will understand that ‘A King Is A King.’”

Also Read: Kiara Advani walks out of ‘Don 3’ following pregnancy announcement

Moreover, King Khan added, “But, I am going to work very hard. I think the whole team with Siddharth Anand is going to work very hard. Inshallah we will make a great film for everyone which entertains everyone and everybody will be very happy.”