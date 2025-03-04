Abhishek Bachchan hugs Rekha in an event — Internet says, “Old rumours, new respect”

Abhishek Bachchan with his thoughtful gesture and hugs towards veteran actress Rekha at a recent awards ceremony in Mumbai has left the internet buzzing.

The actor’s warm hug and respectful interaction with the iconic star became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, winning over fans across social media.

During the event, Abhishek Bachchan approached Rekha on stage, sharing heartfelt hugs before engaging in a brief but affectionate conversation.

The moment instantly caught attention, with many praising Abhishek’s gracious demeanor. His gesture stood out not just for its warmth but also for the sense of respect he extended toward the legendary actress, who has shared a long-standing connection with the Bachchan family over the years.

Social media users were quick to applaud the actor. One fan wrote, “Abhishek is truly a gentleman… to greet Rekha with such grace despite the years of speculation surrounding their families.”

Another comment highlighted, “Respect run in the Bachchan family. Abhishek shows how kindness always wins.”

Apart from Abhishek, music maestro AR Rahman, actor Akshay Kumar, and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also greeted Rekha during the ceremony.

However, it was Rekha’s impromptu singing performance that added a special charm to the evening, drawing loud applause from the audience.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for his next release ‘Be Happy’, directed by Remo D’Souza. The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 7.