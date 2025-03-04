Dupahiya: Women-led comedy starring Gajraj Rao & Renuka Shahane on Prime Video

Prime Video’s upcoming series ‘Dupahiya’ is gearing up to deliver laughter and warmth, with women steering the show both behind and in front of the camera.

Starring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma, the show revolves in the fictional village of Dhadakpur and promises a heartland comedy packed with charm.

What makes ‘Dupahiya’ stand out is its strong women-led creative team. The show is production of Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner Bombay Film Cartel, with direction by Sonam Nair, known for ‘Masaba Masaba’.

Writers Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg have crafted the story, blending humor with relatable small-town quirks.

Speaking about the journey, producer Salona Bains Joshi shared, “India’s heartland is full of stories waiting to be told. With ‘Dupahiya’, we wanted to bring a slice of that life to the screen. The whole team has poured their heart into making this show.”

Director Sonam Nair described the experience as “a blessed journey,” adding, “I’ve laughed every single day while making this series. I hope the audience feels the same joy we felt while creating it.”

The series follows the everyday lives of Dhadakpur’s residents, offering a light-hearted glimpse into their world. With a stellar cast and a refreshing take on small-town humor, ‘Dupahiya’ aims to connect with audiences across generations.

‘Dupahiya’ premieres on Prime Video on March 7, streaming in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.