Shilpa Shetty drops the iconic “main tumhe bhool jaaun” – and fans are losing a ‘Dhadkan’

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took fans on a nostalgic trip by recreating one of her most memorable scenes from the 2000 film ‘Dhadkan’.

The actress shared a video on Instagram where she lip-synced to her iconic dialogue, “Uff Dev, bahut hogya, ab band bhi karo meri tareef,” bringing back memories of the timeless romantic drama.

In the clip, Shilpa is seen getting ready in a stunning white saree, styled by designer Manish Malhotra. As she strikes graceful poses, the film’s popular track ‘Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein’ plays in the background.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Main Anjali ko bhul jau yeh ho nahi sakta, aur aap Anjali ka yeh look bhul jayein yeh @manishmalhotra05 hone nahi denge.”

The film ‘Dhadkan’, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, starred Shilpa Shetty alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhry. The romantic drama followed the love triangle between Anjali (Shilpa), Dev (Suniel), and Ram (Akshay).

The movie, loosely inspired by Emily Brontë’s ‘Wuthering Heights’, became a huge hit upon its release on August 11, 2000, grossing over Rs 26 crore at the box office against a budget of Rs 9 crore.

Shilpa’s post not only revived fond memories of the film but also highlighted her timeless charm. The actress recently attended an event in Mumbai. She donned a white saree by Manish Malhotra, reminiscent of her ‘Dhadkan’ look.

Adding to the nostalgia, Shilpa reunited with her former co-star Akshay Kumar at the same event. The duo recreated their iconic dance number ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’. The song from the 1994 film ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, sent fans into a frenzy. The song, sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished romantic tracks.