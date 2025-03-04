Amitabh Bachchan reveals trouble in remembering lines with age

Veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling the hearts of his admirers for ages now. Fans are always trying to catch a glimpse of the Shehensha of Bollywood. While Big B often talks about fame, he recently revealed facing challenges on sets with age. Taking to his blog, Sr Bachchan penned that he often has trouble remembering his dialogues. He asks filmmakers to allow him to rectify the mistakes he thinks he makes.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Meetings and meetings and meetings abound for work to come and this makes it a test. A challenge what to take, what to refute, what to politely refuse. The point is that the discussions eventually end up with the topic of the Film Industry, and its functioning and the State it is in, none of which I am conversant with AT ALL. The concern has ever been, what is the work I am getting and will I or shall I be able to do justice to it, what happens after that is a blur. The Production, the Costs, the Marketing the Exhibition ..et all ..just an unknown non understandable dark, blur.”

Penning his hurdles, Big B wrote, “And as you age it’s not just the hurdle of the lines one has to memorise. It’s the multiple age related contingencies, that need to be followed to be able to deliver — deliver content as asked. And then you come home and realise the several errors made and how to repair them. A midnight call to the Director to be given another chance to improve or correct.”

Continuing, the veteran star reflected on how fame is momentary and a fleeting part of life. “Another day has gone another writing has come another meet with the Ef has been initiated at the GOJ ana another apprehension still rules. Will they be there or not? And there is feel and notice that the enthu of the well wishers gradually diminishes. It has to — professionals fade away in time. When the sport does not support the talent and performance they leave. When the actor faces the face that does not face the audience face .. they go. It shall be with all. No matter what is said to the contrary, the cycle of life never stops.”